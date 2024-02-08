Penn football coach Cory Yeoman on what makes the Kingsmen job great
Retiring Penn football coach Cory Yeoman talks about what makes the Kingsmen job opening an enticing one for potential candidates.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab come to you live from the Venetian Fan Cave in Las Vegas as they recap their week and give their final thoughts on all things Super Bowl LVIII. The duo start off with stories from their Vegas experience before diving into the Big Game, as they break it down the only way they know how: with a game. Fitz and Frank use Vegas words to analyze Sunday's matchup and discuss a potential sleeper player to watch, which team needs this Lombardi trophy more, strategic matchups to keep an eye on and more. Later, the duo discuss Taylor Swift and their favorite halftime shows of all time before giving their final predictions for the game. Frank walks back his Kansas City Chiefs pick from a few weeks ago and goes with the San Francisco 49ers due to their superior roster. Fitz thinks KC has both the best head coach and best quarterback in the NFL and that's what it'll boil down to, as he goes with the Chiefs. Frank spends some time breaking down potential Super Bowl MVP picks before the hosts wrap things up.
Brian Johnson will reportedly join in a prominent role on the offense.
The major champion lived every golfer's nightmare Thursday morning.
Andy Reid played down the idea of Bieniemy returning to Kansas City on Wednesday. But another team near to his heart has a glaring need for his services.
Tarkanian turned UNLV basketball into a national brand when he arrived in the 1970s. And he did so while navigating the sometimes dangerous world of old-school, mob-influenced Las Vegas.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.
Livingston has spent the last six seasons as the Bengals' safeties coach.
Ryan has been an ESPN NFL analyst since he was last in the league in 2016.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill spends the day before the NBA trade deadline digging into stories that we haven’t talked about enough, including fatal flaws for the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.
Jorge Martin breaks down one of the more intriguing backfields for fantasy entering the 2024 NFL offseason.
Both forward Khris Middleton and guard Damian Lillard are nursing ankle injuries.
Getting Mahomes up to speed as quickly as that happened and two decades of offensive prowess makes it apparent that Reid has offense down pat. However, he has to do more than dial in on one side of the ball.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones Jr. to talk about which contending teams need to add another player before Thursday’s trade deadline?
The most important NFL games are played in January and February, so Jorge Martin passes along what we should know for 2024 fantasy drafts.
Minter announced his departure Tuesday on social media.
Super Bowl week is officially here and we have already seen a record number of bets placed on the big game this weekend. But we are here to tell you there's more to place and more money to make. The Athletic and Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon ON-LOCATION at Radio Row in Las Vegas for a special Super Bowl edition of Stat Nerd.
The NBA trade deadline could inspire fantasy managers to be more active than normal. Let's explore some potential names to acquire or deal.
Adam Silver named the replacements on Tuesday.
Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?
Jay Harbaugh and Mike Macdonald both worked on the Michigan Wolverines staff.