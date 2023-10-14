Penn football claims another conference championship

MISHAWAKA - The Penn High School football program prides itself on winning championships.

The current "Wild Bunch" defense of the Kingsmen prides itself on making it tough on its opponents to score at all.

The two came together in dominating fashion Friday night as the Kingsmen closed out the regular season with another Northern Indiana Conference title.

Penn's defense was dominant once again as the Class 6A No. 8 Kingsmen blanked Adams 42-0 in the NIC and regular-season finale for both teams at Everwise Freed Field at Penn.

Penn held the Eagles to just 37 total yards of offense in the win. Adams had just two first downs with both of those coming on face mask penalties on the Penn defense, made up of reserves, in the final quarter of a game that had a running clock the final half due to the hosts leading 42-0 at halftime.

The Kingsmen, winners of six in a row, improved to 8-1 overall and claim the NIC East-West Division title at 5-0. It's the third straight league crown for Penn, the 18th for 21st-year head coach Cory Yeoman and the 41st in program history.

Adams, which lost for the seventh straight time, dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-5 in NIC action.

Both Penn and Adams are idle next Friday night before hosting first-round playoff games on Oct. 27. Penn will entertain Elkhart in a Class 6A contest, while Adams will host Concord in a Class 5A game. Penn beat Elkhart 21-0 in NIC action on Sept. 15.

It was only fitting that on Senior Night at Penn that the Kingsmen defense was the star yet again. The unit, which starts 10 seniors, pitched its fifth shutout in the last six games. The "Wild Bunch" forced three turnovers, including getting a pick six by senior Maverick Brown in the second quarter to make it 28-0.

Brown, a linebacker, scored for the second straight week. He had a fumble recovery for a touchdown in a 22-0 win at New Prairie last week.

"It was a great time tonight to be out there with my best friends playing the game we love," said Brown. "We are all tight on defense. We just go out every game and do our best and take a lot of pride in holding the other team to low scoring.

"We're focused in practice and that allows us to just go out there and play fast and physical on defense. We have a lot of seniors this year and this is our last chance. We are really motivated to now making a run in the postseason."

The Penn defense now has a streak of 12 shutout quarters in a row. The fast, physical and tough unit put together a stretch of 10 straight earlier this season. Penn has now outscored its nine foes 261-76 this season.

The Kingsmen, who now own a 50-2 edge all time versus Adams with 39 straight wins dating back to 1985, wasted no time in this one.

Penn took a 7-0 lead on a 44-yard scamper by quarterback Nolan McCullough just 83 seconds into the game. The run capped a three-play, 55-yard drive. The Kingsmen then stopped a fake punt attempt by Adams and Jake Balis scored on a 10-yard run for a 14-0 lead.

The Kingsmen added 28 points in the second period. McCullough scored on a one-yard keeper to cap a 16-play, 86 yard scoring drive to make it 21-0. Brown then returned an interception 28 yards for a score, McCullough hit Cole Bennett on a 26-yard touchdown toss and Malachi Evans added a four-yard touchdown run.

Yeoman, showed his true class late in the game. Not only did he empty his bench, but the former Penn star player took a handful of delay of game penalties offensively to make sure there was no more scoring.

"This was a good team win," said Yeoman. "Our defense just loves playing together and it shows. They feed off each other out there. They've grown up together so many of those seniors and they have fun playing together.

"Our offense tonight took care of the ball, made first downs and took advantage of what they needed to. We just now want to be a better football team in two weeks than we are now in every phase of the game for the playoffs. That's what we preach and that's our goal every week."

Adams was without quarterback Phoenyx Clark. The junior left Adams this past week and is now enrolled at Riley according to Adams coach Frank Karczewski. Sophomore Kane Goddard started Friday night at quarterback for the Eagles.

Karczewski politely declined to elaborate further on the transfer of his signal caller to Riley, which beat Jimtown 24-12 Friday night to improve to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the NIC to win the North-South Division for its first outright league title since 1965.

"Their defense is just fantastic," praised Karczewski of the Kingsmen. "They fly all over the place out there. It looks like all 11 of them could play any position on defense for them.

"We just could not sustain anything against them tonight. Now we have to recover from this and put our eggs in the sectional basket in two weeks against Concord."

Balis rushed for 70 yards on 11 carries and McCullough had 55 yards on four runs to pace the Kingsmen, Neither player ran the ball in the final half.

Junior Mason Foster had 14 rushes for 33 yards for the Eagles, who have been outscored 293-68 on the season.

Adams 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 14 28 0 0 42

SCORING PLAYS (By quarter):FIRST QUARTER

P: Nolan McCullough 44 yard run (Dylan DeDario kick), 10:37.

P: Jake Balis 10 yard run (DeDario kick), 8:14.

SECOND QUARTER

P: McCullough 1 yard run (DeDario kick), 11:03.

P: Maverick Brown 28 yard interception return (DeDario kick), 10:08.

P: Cole Bennett 26 yard pass from McCullough (DeDario kick), 8:18.

P: Malachi Evans 4 yard run (Harris Stipp kick), 4:53.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Penn football wins NIC title with 42-0 win over South Bend Adams