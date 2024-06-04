Penn falls to Hamilton Southeastern

LAFEYETTE — Defending Class 4A state softball champion Penn saw its season come to an end on Monday after falling to Hamilton Southeastern, 4-1, in semi-state championship action at Lafayette Harrison High School.

The Kingsmen were limited to three hits by Royals pitcher Grace Swedarsky. Swedarsky struck out 14 and walked none.

Penn starting pitcher Aubrey Zachary allowed three earned runs, struck out 11 and walked five.

Izzi Hanna tripled and drove in a run for the Kingsmen, who finish at 27-7.

Lani Wyrick collected three hits and drove in a run for the Royals, who advanced to the state finals with a 24-4 record.

------------

LAFAYETTE SEMISTATE

HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 4, PENN 1

HSE;101;001;1—;4;9;0

Penn;000;001;0—;1;3;1

Grace Swedarsky (W, 14 K's); Aubrey Zachary (L, 11 K's).

HSE: Hits — Lani Wyrick 3. 3B — Wyrick. 2B — Wyrick. Runs — Wyrick 2. SB — Wyrick 2.

Penn: 3B — Izzi Hanna. 2B — Logan Rumble.