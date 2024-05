Penn duo honored by NIC

Penn's Joe Trennery (pitcher) and outfielder River Pecina (outfielder) have made the All-Northern Indiana Conference first team for baseball.

On the second team were Jimtown's Brandon Smith and Connor Christman, along with Elkhart's Brady Sherwood.

St. Joseph's Jayce Lee earned the MVP honor, while South Bend Adams' Mike Cass was selected as the league's Coach of the Year.

------------

ALL-NIC

First Team

Pitchers: Aiden Pearson, Adams sr.; Joe Trenerry, Penn sr.

Catcher: Reed Robinson, New Prairie so.

First baseman: Jordan Davis, New Prairie jr.

Second baseman: Silas Laidig, Bremen jr.

Third baseman: Bryce LaSane, Marian sr.

Shortstop: Joe Washburn, St. Joseph jr.

Outfielders: Jayce Lee, St. Joseph sr.; River Pecina, Penn jr.; Aidan Micinski, Adams jr.

Utility player: Jake Mulvehill, Adams sr.

Second Team (area players)

Pitcher: Chris Pelletier, Penn sr.

First baseman: Brandon Smith, Jimtown sr.

Second baseman: Connor Christman, Jimtown jr.

Third baseman: RJ Cromartie, Penn sr.

Outfielder: Brady Sherwood, Elkhart jr.

Honorable Mention (area players)

Shortstop: Quinn Rost, Elkhart jr.

Pitcher: Dalton Cook, Jimtown so.

First baseman: Will Barnes, Penn jr.

Shortstop: Casey Finn, Penn sr.

MVP: Jayce Lee, St. Joseph sr.

Coach of the Year: Mike Cass, SB Adams

Final standings: Penn 8-2, Marian 8-2, SB Adams 8-2, New Prairie 7-3, Jimtown 6-4, St. Joseph 6-4, Elkhart 5-5, John Glenn 3-7, Bremen 3-7, SB Riley 1-9, SB Washington 0-10.