Penn DL Joey Slackman earns Auburn offer

Following the news of Marcus Harris’ decision to enter the NFL draft, Auburn will need to find someone to fill the role of premier defensive lineman.

Head coach Hugh Freeze, defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, and the rest of the Auburn coaching staff may have found a candidate in former Penn defensive lineman Joey Slackman. Slackman announced his offer from Auburn on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning. According to 247Sports, Slackman will also visit the Plains this weekend.

Slackman is one of the top available players that currently occupy the transfer portal. In 2023, he was Penn’s highest-graded defensive player with a 90.8 according to Pro Football Focus. He excelled in several categories, but run defense was his strong suit with a 92.8.

Slackman played in 417 snaps this season over 12 games. He created 18 total pressures this season with 11 quarterback hurries and five sacks.

In a recent interview with Brian Dohn of 247Sports ($), Slackman shared what he is looking for in a program.

“Most importantly, I want to come to a team where I can affect winning in a positive way and get on the field,” he said. “The football fit is the No. 1 thing for me. Obviously, academics are important to me so I am trying to find the best master’s degree I can get on top of football for when my career is over. Along with that, just trying to find the best place that can develop me as a player, and potentially be drafted after my collegiate career is over after this season. Those three things are the main components I am looking for in my new school.”

According to 247Sports, Slackman has already visited Florida and Wisconsin and will take three more visits, including the one to Auburn, before settling on a new home.

Grateful to receive an offer from Auburn University! pic.twitter.com/Q8WWp9eAnM — Joey Slackman (@JoeySlackman) December 13, 2023

