Penn comes out on wrong side of Class 6A regional thriller

MISHAWAKA — It felt like Penn needed just one more play, and really, the Kingsmen perhaps even had one or two more available to them, but they’d also perhaps come too far on their last remarkable drive to take that chance.

Junior Dylan DeDario’s 44-yard field goal attempt with 13.6 seconds left came up well short as Crown Point escaped Penn with a 34-33 win in Friday night’s bedazzling Class 6A regional football championship at Freed Field.

“Oh, yeah, we (thought about it), but if we get sacked, what happens then?” Kingsmen coach Cory Yeoman said of opting for the field goal try with time for perhaps a couple plays left, but also with no timeouts left to stop the clock.

“Sometimes they go, sometimes they don’t,” Yeoman said of a kick that has previously proven to be within DeDario’s range. “I just feel for him.”

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (12-0) captured their second-ever regional crown, the other in 1988, and will host No. 5 Westfield (11-1) in next Friday’s Northern Semistate.

No. 8 Penn closed at 10-2, its best record since 12-2 in 2017.

“That’s probably what a regional championship’s supposed to look like,” CP coach Craig Buzea said. “We just made one more play than they did. … They’ve got a lot of firepower, but our guys, man, to come over here and do this, it’s gotta be one of, if not the biggest, one of the biggest wins in Crown Point history.”

The Bulldogs overcame a spectacular effort by Penn quarterback Nolan McCullough. The senior completed 20-of-38 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns against no picks, and that was with a couple drops and a couple spikes of the ball mixed in. He also rushed for 49 yards on eight keepers.

The Kingsmen began their final drive at their own 5 with just 1:39 remaining and no timeouts.

McCullough steered them 68 yards over 13 plays to the CP 27, where Penn on second-and-10 opted for the field goal attempt that wound up ill-fated.

“Man, what a gamer, what an athlete, what a competitor,” Yeoman said of McCullough. “A high school kid running a drive like that with that much time left and (no timeouts) was masterful. We just came up a little short.”

Elijah Coker had eight receptions for 108 yards and two TDs for the Kingsmen, while Kellen Watson made six catches for 128 yards.

Penn's Elijah Coker (4) and Tayshan Bardo (14) celebrate a touchdown during the Penn vs. Crown Point regional championship football game Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at Penn High School in Mishawaka.

Penn trailed 20-6 early in the second quarter and 34-20 with 9:37 left in the fourth, but charged back each time.

Tight end Cole Bennett’s stretched-out 36-yard TD catch pulled the Kingsmen to within 34-33 at 5:42 to go, but the game-tying extra point was blocked by the Bulldogs’ Seamus Malaski.

CP then managed to chew over four minutes off the clock behind mostly the wildcat running of Larry Ellison before Penn forced a fourth-and-5 punt that Nick Ehrlich managed to boot 43 yards to the Kingsmen 5 to set up the final possession.

Ellison, a 165-pounder, carried 39 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns, while fellow junior Ehrlich closed at 11-of-17 throwing for 223 yards and a pair of TDs.

“Hey, that ball ain’t heavy,” Buzea said of just how many carries Ellison could’ve handled if necessary.

Penn finished with 454 total yards and 21 first downs, while CP ended at 429 and 17.

The Bulldogs, though, turned the ball over once to twice by the Kingsmen.

Both Penn cough-ups led to touchdowns by Crown Point, the first coming at the Bulldog 42 in the second quarter and the second at the Kingsmen 38 in the third period.

“A game like this, you think of a thousand things,” Yeoman said, “but I couldn’t be prouder of how our kids competed and played. Crown Point’s kids did a great job, too. Heck of a football game.”

SCORING PLAYS

FIRST QUARTER

P: Elijah Coker 35-yard pass from Nolan McCullough at 9:29 (kick failed).

CP: Larry Ellison 1-yard run at 6:27 (pass failed).

CP: Jacob Jones 73-yard pass from Noah Ehrlich at 4:18 (Oliver Brewer kick).

SECOND QUARTER

CP: Nick Soley 31-yard pass from Ehrlich at 11:27 (Brewer kick).

P: Tayshon Bardo 16-yard pass from McCullough at 8:32 (Dylan DeDario kick).

THIRD QUARTER

P: Jake Balis 23-yard pass from McCullough at 7:01 (DeDario kick).

CP: Ellison 6-yard run at 3:21 (Brewer kick).

FOURTH QUARTER

CP: Ellison 2-yard run at 9:37 (Brewer kick).

P: Coker 12-yard pass from McCullough at 8:46 (DeDario kick).

P: Cole Bennett 36-yard pass from McCullough at 5:42 (kick blocked).

