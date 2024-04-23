Penn College students help out at the Kentucky Derby

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania College of Technology announced they will provide gourmet dining to the VIP spectators at the Kentucky Derby.

According to Penn College of Technology, 26 of their student were selected for Derby Week after an interview given by staff from Levy Restaurants.

Officials say the baking and culinary art majors students will work in the kitchens while those majoring in business administration will be in the front with guests.

Scranton residents react to activated flood siren

“All of our students will be challenged and grow significantly as professionals at Churchill Downs,” said Charles R. Niedermyer an instructor of baking and pastry arts/culinary arts.

The release states baking and culinary students will prepare food for premium venues and staff as well as cook for the guests throughout the week that leads up to the grand finale race.

The Kentucky Derby will start on May 4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.