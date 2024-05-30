Penn claims regional title

MISHAWAKA — Izzi Hanna collected four hits and scored three runs to lead No. 9-ranked and defending state champion Penn past South Bend St. Joseph, 11-4, in Class 4A regional semifinal action on Tuesday.

A six-run third inning gave the Kingsmen a 9-2 lead. Nine different players had at least one hit for Penn.

Aubrey Zachary and Olivia Signorino combined to toss a four-hitter and strike out nine.

Penn (26-6) advances to play either No. 2 Lake Central (31-1) or Hobart (19-7) in a semi-state semifinal contest Saturday at 1 p.m. at West Lafayette Harrison High School.

------------

PENN 11, SB ST. JOSEPH 4

St. Joseph;002;020;0—;4;4;3

Penn;306;020;x—;11;12;0

Berkley Zache (L); Aubrey Zachary (W), Olivia Signorino (5).

St. Joe: Hits — Riley Zache 3. 3B — Riley Zache. RBI — Riley Zache 2.

Penn: Hits — Izzi Hanna 4. 2B — Hanna, Logan Rumble, Peyton Dwigans. Runs — Hanna 3, Camille Biever 2, Abby Widmar 2.