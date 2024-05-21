Penn advances, rain halts Elkhart game

MIDDLEBURY — Only the weather could stop Elkhart offensively Monday in its Class 4A opening round sectional softball game against Warsaw.

The Lions led 10-0 in the bottom of the first inning with two outs when severe weather delayed and eventually halted the game.

Elkhart, which stands at 13-8, will resume its game against Warsaw tonight at 6 p.m. at Northridge High School.

Skies were beautiful for the first game, which was won easily by defending state champion Penn, 14-1, over Concord.

The 23-6 Kingsmen will face Northridge (14-12) in a sectional semifinal contest on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Penn beat the Raiders, 11-1, during the regular season.

Elkhart is likely headed to a semifinal game around 7 p.m. on Wednesday against 5-19 Goshen.

ELKHART/WARSAW

The Lions had 14 batters come to the plate before bad weather arrived.

Elkhart scored 10 runs on nine hits and seven of the first eight Lions' batters reached base.

The highlight of the inning for the Lions was Lili Escobedo's three-run homer. The ball traveled over the 16-foot center field fence.

Also in the first, Elkhart got a two-run single and an RBI triple from Bailey Harris-Rogers, along with a single and double from Fionna Topolski and two singles from Laci Stimac.

Warsaw starting pitcher Addison Eastwood retired no batter before being relieved by Kaitlyn O'Dell.

The Tigers committed five errors in the first, which led to three unearned runs for the Lions.

Stimac started on the mound for Elkhart and she allowed only a one out single to Kalista Ousley.

PENN 14, CONCORD 1

The No. 9-ranked Kingsmen scored in every inning, with the a six-run third being their best offensive inning.

Penn finished with 11 hits, with Logan Rumble leading the way with three. Rumble also drove in two runs. Camille Biever added two singles, while Izzi Hanna tripled and drove in four runs. The Kingsmen also got a two-run single from Shannon Rudge.

"It was a great night," said Penn coach Beth Zachary. "I'm just super proud of the kids for coming out and attacking and getting the job done.

"We know that we have to take it one game at a time and we have one game done."

On the mound, Penn got a great starting performance from Aubrey Zachary, who is Beth's daughter.

Over three innings, Zachary allowed no hits and got all nine outs on strikeouts. Cassi Reames was the lone Concord batter to reach base off of Zachary. Reames walked with two outs in the first.

"She was throwing hard and spinning the ball," Beth said of her daughter. "That's exactly what Aubrey does. She has a great poise to her. We wanted to to start her because she's a senior with postseason experience. We definitely wanted her to set the tone for the game for us. She did a fantastic job and gave our offense a chance to work."

Sarah Gentry relieved Zachary in the fourth inning and allowed one hit, struck out two and walked one over two innings. Concord's lone hit was an infield single from Lizbeth Flores with two outs in the fifth.

A throwing error from Gentry allowed Concord to score its lone run of the game in the fifth.

Alexis Hapner was the lone senior in the starting lineup for the Minutemen, who finish at 8-18.

"I think our team was serious about playing (Penn) and they were excited to play," said Concord coach Brent Bardo. "We're really young and that's a very good veteran team that we were playing.

"We had a freshman (Flores) and two sophomores (Shelby Emerick and Cheyenne Collins) reach base in the seventh. That's exciting for us. We like how our future looks."

Records: Concord 8-18, Penn 23-6.