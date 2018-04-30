The Penguins were not happy with the NHL's no-goal call on Patric Hornqvist

The Pittsburgh Penguins thought they had climbed to within one goal of the Washington Capitals in the third period of Game 2 thanks to a goal from Patric Hornqvist.

They were mistaken.

At least, that's what the NHL ruled and that did not sit well with Pittsburgh.

"I don't know the angles that they had," Sidney Crosby said after the game. "But the one I saw it had to be a goal."

You can see the play in the video player above.

Crosby fed Hornqvist on a wraparound and Hornqvist appeared to shoot the puck off the pad of Braden Holtby and just over the goal line. The Penguins certainly thought so as they began celebrating.

The referee, however, called it a "no goal" on the ice. A review was triggered by the NHL Situation Room and the call was upheld: no goal.

According to a statement released by the Situation Room following the review, "Video review determined that there were no definitive replays which showed that the puck completely crossed the Washington goal line. Therefore, the Referee's call on the ice stands - no goal Pittsburgh."

One still picture from an angle that was shown on NBC's broadcast, however, suggested differently.

In this view, there does appear to be white in between the goal line and the puck which would suggest the puck had fully crossed the line.

"My view was that it's 100-percent a goal," head coach Mike Sullivan said. "When you blow it up, you can see the white. It's behind the post. Whether you use deductive reasoning or you can see the white, whatever it may be, that's how we saw it. So we respectfully disagree with the league and their ruling."

So why did the NHL rule this inconclusive?

The biggest sticking point was most likely the "snow," or ice shavings visible in the picture.

Look at the picture again. A portion of the goal line right next to the puck is obscured by the snow from the ice. A reasonable argument could be made saying the white you see between the puck and the goal line is actually snow and not empty space.

To me, it looked like a goal. On the replay, it certainly looked like the momentum of the play certainly carried the puck over the line. The fact that the NHL could not conclude with 100-percent certainty that the puck had crossed, however, meant that the call of no goal stood.

