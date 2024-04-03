Penguins visit the Capitals after Crosby's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (34-30-11, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (36-28-10, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals after Sidney Crosby's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Penguins' 6-3 win.

Washington is 15-7-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 36-28-10 overall. The Capitals have a -34 scoring differential, with 199 total goals scored and 233 conceded.

Pittsburgh is 34-30-11 overall with a 12-7-5 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins are 8-9-8 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Capitals won the last meeting 6-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has 26 goals and 36 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has scored eight goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Crosby has 39 goals and 45 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has scored seven goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), Ethan Bear: out (personal).

Penguins: Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), John Ludvig: day to day (illness), Ryan Graves: day to day (concussion), Tristan Jarry: day to day (illness), Noel Acciari: out (lower body), Matt Nieto: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.