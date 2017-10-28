Penguins starting to come together ahead of date with Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Pittsburgh Penguins won plenty last season, including their second consecutive Stanley Cup. But they couldn't get a win in two meetings with the Minnesota Wild.

A new season will bring a new opportunity for the Penguins on Saturday, when they visit Minnesota for the only time this season. Pittsburgh is coming off a pair of 2-1 overtime wins, the second at home versus the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, and their coach likes the way the Penguins are progressing defensively in the waning days of October.

"I think we're cutting down on the number of scoring chances that we're giving up. A few of them are still of the higher quality that we like to avoid, but part of that is the game, and I understand that," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "I do believe we're making progress and we're moving in the right direction as far as our play away from the puck and being a little bit more difficult to play against."

A big part of that difficulty stems from the play of goalie Matt Murray, who has been stingy for Pittsburgh recently.

"You watch him out there and he's made some unreal saves," said Penguins forward Phil Kessel, who scored his 300th career goal in overtime versus Winnipeg. "They have 2-on-1 back door stuff and he's gotten over there. He's played well for us. Whenever you have a goalie who allows one a night you should win most of them."

By contrast, the Wild finally got a home win this week by scoring goals in bunches -- six of them. After an injury-plagued start to the season which had coach Bruce Boudreau expressing his dissatisfaction with the team's effort in the early games, the coach switched gears and tried to take a looser approach in practice. He's hoping a 6-4 win over the Islanders signals that the team has turned a corner and is gaining some confidence.