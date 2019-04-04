Penguins get second chance to clinch vs. Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins already had taken things to Game 80 in trying to clinch a playoff berth, but they missed a shot Tuesday when they lost at Detroit 4-1, against a Red Wings team already out of postseason contention.

For their frustration, the Penguins get the opportunity to face Detroit again Thursday, this time in Pittsburgh, in the second half of a home-and-home series.

"You only have so many chances to clinch," Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. "We've got these guys again, so we've got to regroup."

Pittsburgh (43-26-11, 97 points) could have clinched a playoff spot with a win or a Montreal loss on Tuesday. The Penguins didn't even have any luck backing in, as the Canadiens beat the best team in in the NHL, Tampa Bay.

Assuming the Penguins find a way into the postseason for the 13th season in a row, it probably won't be remembered exactly when or how they clinched, but for right now, it's a priority. On Thursday, a win over Detroit or a Montreal loss to Washington would do it.

"We can't be frustrated," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "It's a useless emotion at this point. We've got to make sure that we get ready for the next one, and that's the mindset that we have to have."

Heavy with young, energetic players on their roster, the Red Wings (32-38-10, 74 points) have won six straight and are playing strong and loose.

"We've got a lot of young guys in our lineup right now, especially with our injuries, and we're playing teams who are trying to get themselves into the playoffs or get a better seed," Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. "That's why this is so important. These kids now have the experience of knowing they can win games in that situation."

Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and an assist Tuesday to become the first player in Red Wings history to record three or more points in four straight games. Dylan Larkin had three assists and has a six-game point streak with 11 points. Anthony Mantha scored twice and has a six-game point streak with 14 points (seven goals).

"We're clicking, and we're winning," Larkin said. "This is huge toward building confidence toward next year. We're doing this against good teams, and we're doing it at home and on the road.

"We don't want to be in this position next year, getting ready to go home April 6."

Pittsburgh, in contrast, has scored two goals or fewer in six of its past nine games, with two total power-play goals in that span.

The Penguins have lost two of three following a three-game winning streak. After Thursday against Detroit, they close the regular season Saturday at home against the New York Rangers, so there are plenty of chances to clinch a playoff spot.

"Yeah, we wanted to do it (Tuesday), for sure," Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Gudbranson said. "It's going to be good to get right back at it. Obviously, we want to get that spot locked down."

Pittsburgh not only hasn't clinched a playoff spot -- and missed a chance Tuesday to displace the New York Islanders for second place in the Metropolitan Division -- but the club is also missing several key injured players.

It's unclear whether center Evgeni Malkin, defensemen Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin and winger Zach Aston-Reese will get into a game before the playoffs - assuming Pittsburgh qualifies.

Malkin participated in a full-contact practice Wednesday, while Letang wore a no-contact jersey. Dumoulin and Aston-Reese did not participate.

