Penguins, Oilers still heavy Stanley Cup favorites before NHL camp

Will the Pittsburgh Penguins three-peat? According to the latest Stanley Cup champions wagering odds, they’re the favorites to do so.

The new 2018 Stanley Cup odds from Bovada reveal the Penguins at 7-to-1, their odds having dropped since the summer. Obviously, this is what happens when one hears that Tom Kuhnhackl will have an expanded role on the team this season.

The Edmonton Oilers were at 12-to-1 along with the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this summer, but their odds have improved while the Blackhawks’ are stagnant. Clearly, the early money is on Connor McDavid and the boys to win the Western Conference. Also improving: The odds of the Dallas Stars, as they’re now tied with the Blackhawks.

Among the teams who saw their odds increase: The Detroit Red Wings and the Arizona Coyotes. Among the teams that curiously did not see their odds decrease: The Tampa Bay Lightning, whom many feel are the second-best team in the East.

Here are the full odds:

Which team do you think has the most sleeper potential and why isn’t it Calgary?

