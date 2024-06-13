Penguins name former Sharks, Rangers coach David Quinn as assistant

The Pittsburgh Penguins added David Quinn to coach Mike Sullivan’s staff as an assistant.

Quinn, 57, will join assistant coaches Mike Vellucci and Ty Hennes, along with goaltending coach Andy Chiodo. Quinn will oversee the team’s defensive group.

“David Quinn brings a wealth of coaching and developmental experience across the highest levels of professional and international hockey,” Penguins president of hockey operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas said. “Quinn has a long track record of helping elite defensemen reach their full potential, and we look forward to the impact he can make on our defensive group and our entire program. Coach Quinn’s experience, character, energy and enthusiasm make him a great fit for Coach Sullivan’s coaching staff.”

Quinn, who has over 30 years of coaching experience, has served as head coach of the San Jose Sharks (2022-24) and New York Rangers (2018-21). Under his reign as coach with the Sharks and Rangers, two defensemen captured the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defensemen, with Adam Fox and Erik Karlsson claiming the award in 2020-21 and 2022-23, respectively. Karlsson now plays for the Penguins.

The Cranston, Rhode Island, native has extensive experience at the international level with Team USA, most recently as the head coach of the 2022 and 2023 world championship teams and the 2022 Olympic team.

Quinn has also represented Team USA as an assistant coach at three world championships (2007, 2012 and 2016) and the 2005 World Junior Championship. He spent two seasons (2002-04) as the head coach for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. Quinn also helped guide the U.S. Women’s National Team to a pair of silver medals (1999 and 2000) in the world championship.

Quinn has 19 years of experience at the collegiate level as an assistant coach with Northeastern (1993-96) and Nebraska-Omaha (1996-02), as well as an associate coach and head coach of Boston University from 2004-09 and 2013-18, respectively. As Boston University’s head coach, the team went 105-69-21 under his direction. As an associate coach, Quinn and Boston University won the national championship in 2009. During his two stints with Boston University, Quinn coached players such as defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Dante Fabbro and Kevin Shattenkirk, as well as forwards Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk, Clayton Keller and Evan Rodrigues.

Quinn’s career also included stops as an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche (2012-13) and head coach of the Lake Erie Monsters (2009-12) of the American Hockey League.

Quinn was drafted 13th overall by the Minnesota North Stars in the 1984 NHL Draft prior to his three-year collegiate career with Boston University from 1984-87. Following his collegiate career, he played two seasons of professional hockey in the AHL and IHL in 1991-92 and 1992-93, respectively. Internationally, the defenseman won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 1986 World Junior Championship.