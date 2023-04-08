Penguins keep playoff hopes alive, 5-1; Crosby hits 1,500

The Pittsburgh Penguins climbed back into the Eastern Conference playoff field Saturday afternoon.

For at least a few hours, anyway.

Their 5-1 victory against Detroit at Little Caesars Arena lifted them over Florida and the New York Islanders and into the first wild-card spot in the East.

However, the Panthers and Islanders, both of whom slipped one point behind the Penguins, were scheduled to play later in the day and needed just a loss in overtime or a shootout to reclaim a wild-card berth, because they own the regulation victories tiebreaker over the Penguins.

The victory was the Penguins’ second in a row, just the second time since March 2 they have won consecutive games.

