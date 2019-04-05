Penguins and Hurricanes clinch playoff spots; Capitals win division

On the third-last night of the NHL regular season, a lot of things were figured ahead of the 2019 playoffs around 9:30 p.m. (EST).

First, a 3-1 win for the Carolina Hurricanes over the New Jersey Devils locked up their first postseason berth since 2009. With the score knotted at one early in the second period, Justin Faulk fired a point shot past Cory Schneider to give Carolina its first lead of the night.

B O O M pic.twitter.com/jfJoZhdVCM — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) April 5, 2019





The blueliner’s 10th of the season stood as the winner, the Hurricanes’ 45th victory of the season.

With a record of 45-29-7 for 97 points and only one game remaining on their schedule (against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday), the lowest that they can finish is in the first wild card spot.

The excitement within the walls of PNC Arena was high as a result.

The wait is over!! pic.twitter.com/VDajOkASZh — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) April 5, 2019





Minutes later, the final horn sounded at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. After surrendering the game’s opening tally to the Detroit Red Wings, Phil Kessel found the back of the net twice while Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby added singles to propel the Penguins to a 4-1 win.

The triumph moved their record to 44-26-11 for 99 points with one game remaining (against the New York Rangers on Saturday). Like the Hurricanes, the lowest that Pittsburgh can finish is in the first wild card spot.

WE'RE IN! The Penguins are playoff bound for the 13th consecutive season, the longest streak in the NHL.#LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/38XavCFrpj — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 5, 2019





We mention those final games because they may determine where the two sides end up after 82 regular season contests. Pittsburgh currently sits third in the Metropolitan, two points up on Carolina.

If, however, the Penguins lose their final game in regulation and the Hurricanes win in regulation or overtime, they would both have 99 points. In that scenario, Carolina would jump over Pittsburgh because they have more wins.

Elsewhere, a crushing 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals has the future looking pretty grim for the Montreal Canadiens.

Nic Dowd’s tally for the Capitals early in the second period proved to be the difference.





The loss drops Montreal’s record to 43-30-8 for 94 points. While that total is the same as that of the Columbus Blue Jackets (45-31-4), the Canadiens only have one game remaining (against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday) while the Blue Jackets have two (against the Rangers on Friday and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday).

With a game in hand, more wins and more ROW (Regulation and Overtime Wins) than Montreal, Columbus is in full control its own destiny.

Washington’s win clinches their fourth straight Metropolitan division crown. The Capitals (48-25-8) have 104 points with one game remaining on their schedule (against the Islanders on Saturday).

Lars Eller shared a message with Washington’s fans after the victory.





When it comes to the Eastern Conference, a lot has been decided. However, as usual down the stretch of an NHL season, there’s still plenty to figure out.

