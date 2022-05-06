Penguins goalie issues worsen: DeSmith ruled out for playoffs

After a tough Game 2 loss to the Rangers, the Penguins might have been hoping for positive goaltending news. They haven’t received any of that yet. Instead, the team announced that Casey DeSmith is out for the playoffs after undergoing core muscle surgery.

Midway through the second overtime period of the Penguins’ Game 1 marathon win over the Rangers, DeSmith left the ice, putting Louis Domingue in a difficult position. To Domingue’s credit, he made all 17 saves to lock down a Game 1 win.

At the time, people speculated that DeSmith was cramping up. Now, it appears that DeSmith instead suffered a core muscle injury that would end his playoffs.

Some pondered the possibility that DeSmith’s injuries may inspire Tristan Jarry to return (rush?) back from injury. Perhaps that will eventually be the case. However, Jarry was not on the ice for an optional Penguins practice on Friday.

It’s possible that the Penguins will roll with a Game 3 duo of Louis Domingue and Alex D’Orio (and perhaps beyond).

During that Game 2 loss, Domingue allowed five goals, but also made 35 saves.

Even before the bad Casey DeSmith injury news, the vibe was that the Penguins need to find more help for Sidney Crosby and a few other top players. Now, the clear argument is that the Penguins’ skaters may need to make the kind of difference that may mitigate the advantage the Rangers have in net with Vezina frontrunner Igor Shesterkin.

Here’s the schedule for this heated, already pretty injury-heavy Rangers – Penguins series.

Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT)

Game 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2

Game 3: May 7, 7 p.m. ET – Rangers at Penguins (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 4: May 9, 7 p.m. ET – Rangers at Penguins (ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 5: May 11, TBD – Penguins at Rangers (TBD)

*Game 6: May 13, TBD – Rangers at Penguins (TBD)

*Game 7: May 15, TBD – Penguins at Rangers (TBD)

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

