Penguins’ Erik Karlsson, Marcus Pettersson win bronze with Team Sweden in IIHF World Championship

Two Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen captured a bronze medal with Team Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson were part of the team that won third place at the tournament.

>> Penguins’ Erik Karlsson, Marcus Pettersson named to Team Sweden for IIHF World Championship

Karlsson, 33, recorded 11 points in the tournament, including the tying goal for Sweden in the bronze medal game. Pettersson, 27, recorded five points in total.

Karlsson, from Landsbro, Sweden, played for Team Sweden in 2010, when they won bronze, and 2012. Pettersson, from Skelleftea, Sweden, represented Sweden in 2019 and 2022.

