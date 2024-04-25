Penguins’ Erik Karlsson, Marcus Pettersson named to Team Sweden for IIHF World Championship

Two Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen will represent Team Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

The Swedish Ice Hockey Associated announced Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson will join the team for this year’s World Championship.

Karlsson, 33, played for Team Sweden in 2010, when they won bronze, and 2012. Pettersson, 27, represented Sweden in 2019 and 2022.

Karlsson, from Landsbro, Sweden, joined the Penguins this season after a trade with the San Jose Sharks last summer. The three-time Norris Trophy winner leads all Penguins’ defensemen in goals, assists and points.

Pettersson, from Skelleftea, Sweden, set career highs this season in goals, assists and points. He also led Pittsburgh with a plus-28 rating, which finished eighth among all NHL defensemen, the Penguins said.

The IIHF World Championship will be held from May 10 to May 26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia. Sweden’s first round opponent will be Team USA on May 10.

