Penguins’ Dumoulin injured by hit to head from Tom Wilson

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson avoided a suspension in their first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets when he delivered a high hit to Alexander Wennberg that sidelined him for several games.

Will he be that lucky this time around?

Wilson was at the center of another borderline play in the second period of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins when he caught Brian Dumoulin with a head to the head.

The incident happened with Wilson in pursuit of Dumoulin behind the Penguins net. With Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin closing in from the front, Dumoulin made a play on the puck and was in a position to be sandwiched by the two Capitals forwards. It was at that point that Wilson’s shoulder caught Dumoulin square in the side of the head.

You can see the play in the video above.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

Dumoulin remained on the ice before slowly making his way to the locker room and exiting the game.

If Dumoulin is sidelined for any extended period of time it could be a huge blow to the Penguins. They are already lacking in depth on the blue line and Dumoulin has been one of the their best players defensively this postseason.

There was no penalty called on the play.

The question now becomes whether or not Wilson will be disciplined by the NHL.

There is no question that Wilson hit Dumoulin in the head. The decision the Department of Player Safety will have to make is if he intended to do it and whether or not it was avoidable.

There have already been five suspensions in the playoffs this year.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.