Penguins take on the Bruins following overtime win

Boston Bruins (46-18-15, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-30-12, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Penguins took down the Detroit Red Wings 6-5 in overtime.

Pittsburgh has a 22-13-4 record at home and a 37-30-12 record overall. The Penguins have a +six scoring differential, with 241 total goals scored and 235 given up.

Boston is 22-8-9 on the road and 46-18-15 overall. The Bruins have a 19-5-6 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 5-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 41 goals and 48 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 47 goals and 60 assists for the Bruins. Danton Heinen has scored three goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-0-3, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: John Ludvig: day to day (illness), Ryan Graves: out (concussion), Noel Acciari: out (lower body), Lars Eller: day to day (illness), Matt Nieto: out (knee).

Bruins: Justin Brazeau: out (upper-body), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Pat Maroon: out (back), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.