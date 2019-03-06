Penguins, Blue Jackets set for critical home-and-home

They call interdivisional clashes in the NHL four-point games. Does that make the next few nights an eight-point stretch for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Those two teams have a home-and-home series that begins Thursday in Pittsburgh and concludes Saturday in Columbus. The outcomes could help shape the final standings in the ultra-tight Metropolitan Division and determine which, if either, club will make the playoffs.

The Blue Jackets (37-26-3, 77 points) could really use the boost of some points. They have lost three of five - including 5-2 to Pittsburgh and 4-0 to floundering Edmonton -- and have fallen just out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Their two wins in that stretch have been squeaked out in overtime and a shootout.

Those five games have come since the NHL's trade deadline, when the Blue Jackets seemed to go all in by adding four players and retaining goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and winger Artemi Panarin, who are pending unrestricted free agents.

Columbus coach John Tortorella dismissed the idea that it's a problem of the new mix of players.

"I'm not so sure it's chemistry," he said. "I don't have the answer. I don't think that's the answer, though, as far as chemistry and all that. I don't believe that because we have a group that is struggling."

The Blue Jackets and Penguins each have 16 games remaining.

"These games aren't going to get easier," Columbus winger Cam Atkinson said. "We're playing against Pitt two games in a row, and they're fighting for their (playoff) lives as well, so we'd better get our lunch pail and be ready to go.

"I mean, it's no secret. We just have to figure it out, honestly. At this time, (the way we've been playing) is just unacceptable."

Pittsburgh (35-22-9), two points up on Columbus, currently holds a wild-card spot in the East.

The Penguins are 7-2-2 in their past 11 games, buoyed by the offense of top-liners Sidney Crosby, who has seven goals and 17 assists over that span, and Jake Guentzel, who has five goals in the past four games and a career-best 33 on the season.

"I think we know what kind of game it's going to be (Thursday)," Crosby said. "It's usually physical, and the intensity is probably ratcheted up a little bit more, but there are games like that throughout the year ... I think this kind of has the same feel to it. It brings out the best in both teams."

Pittsburgh has won both meetings so far against Columbus and can sweep the season series with wins Thursday and Saturday -- not to mention help solidify a 13th straight postseason appearance.

"We're just trying to play the game the right way," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "They're a good team. They've got a lot of talent. They've got a lot of depth. They're always hard-fought battles every time we play them. And they're divisional rivals, so they're exciting games to be a part of."

The Penguins are getting healthier. Defenseman Brian Dumoulin returned from a concussion Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win against Florida. His regular partner, Kris Letang, dealing with an upper-body injury, has been practicing in a non-contact capacity.

