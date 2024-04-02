Penguins beat Rangers, 5-2; Crosby makes history

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had plenty of reasons to lose this game.

The goalie who had been penciled in to start for them ended up being too ill to play.

One of their third-pairing defensemen also was a late scratch because he was sick.

And, oh yeah, the New York Rangers are pretty good. One of the best teams in the NHL, actually.

Despite all of that, the Penguins (33-30-11) defeated the Rangers, 5-2, at Madison Square Garden Monday night

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man, boy dead after dirt bike crash in Westmoreland County Recall alert: 118K Subarus recalled over air bag sensor issue Former Steelers CB Cam Sutton arrested in Florida VIDEO: 2 people arrested for trespassing at Century III Mall as demolition crews were working, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts