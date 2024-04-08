Penguins announce more dates for fans to redeem Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced more dates for fans to pick up their Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads.

The bobbleheads were stolen in California ahead of the game they were supposed to be given to Penguins fans in Pittsburgh.

Over 9,000 bobblehead vouchers were redeemed by fans during Saturday’s game and a drive-in pickup event held on Sunday.

The Penguins said anyone who still needs to get theirs can do so at any of the following games:

• Thursday, April 11, 2024 vs. Detroit Red Wings

• Saturday, April 13, 2024 vs. Boston Bruins

• Monday, April 15, 2024 vs. Nashville Predators

A table will be set up at the First National Bank Gate to help fans during those games. The table will be up until the end of the first intermission during those games.

Fans can also go to PPG Paints Arena Monday-Thursday starting April 16 through May 1 to pick up their bobbleheads in person. Anyone who chooses that option can do so between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the administrative entrance on Fifth Avenue.

