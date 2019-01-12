Penguins Add To Ducks' Woes

The freefalling Anaheim Ducks met the red hot Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday and both teams maintained their recent fortunes. The Penguins earned a 7-4 win to improve to 15-3-1 dating back to Dec. 4. Meanwhile, the Ducks extended their franchise-worst losing streak to 10 games.

Jake Guentzel was a major factor in this contest with a hat trick. He has 21 goals and 42 points in 44 games. He signed a five-year, $30 million contract on Dec. 27 and while that doesn’t begin until next season, it’s already looking like that could be a very good contract for the Penguins.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s hot streak came at a critical time given that Columbus and Washington has been very effective as of late too. The Penguins’ 25-13-6 record is good for second in the division, but the gap between first and fourth is narrow between Washington’s 58 points in 43 games and the Islanders’ 52 points in 42 contests.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Meanwhile, if the playoffs started today, the Ducks would be out of the picture entirely. They’re only narrowly short of a Wild Card spot right now with their 19-18-8 record, but the fact that they have to play catch-up at all highlights just how much damage this 10-game losing streak has done to them. Anaheim will get a day off on Saturday, but then they have another tough matchup on Sunday in Winnipeg.

CAROLINA 4 BUFFALO 3

Sebastian Aho scored two goals, including the game-winner. He’s up to 18 goals and 47 points in 44 contests this season.

Micheal Ferland found the back of the net and registered two assists. That gives the Hurricanes forward 13 goals and 23 points in 37 games.

Story continues

Jeff Skinner scored a power-play goal for Buffalo. It was his 30th goal and 43rd point in 44 games. This is the fourth time he’s reached the 30-goal milestone in his career and at this rate he should surpass his career-high of 37 markers.

Carter Hutton stopped 26 of 30 Hurricanes shots. He’s lost six of his last seven games.

Curtis McElhinney kicked out 30 of 33 shots last night. He has a 17-5-1 record, 2.30 GAA, and .921 save percentage in 17 starts.

WINNIPEG 4 DETROIT 2

Luke Glendening scored a shorthanded goal for the Red Wings. He’s up to six goals and 15 points in 46 contests.

Jonathan Bernier turned aside 23 of 26 shots on Friday. He’s dropped his last three starts and has allowed 13 goals over that span.

Kyle Connor scored a goal and registered two assists. That gives him 16 goals and 34 points in 44 games.

Blake Wheeler found the back of the net and recorded an assist. He has eight goals and 57 points in 44 contests.

Laurent Brossoit stopped 33 of 35 Red Wings shots. This was his sixth straight win, which brings him up to 9-1-1.

CALGARY 4 FLORIDA 3

Mike Hoffman scored a goal for the Panthers. It was his 21st goal and 40th point in 44 games.

Sean Monahan accounted for the game-winning goal. He has 24 goals and 55 points in 46 contests.

Michael Frolik had a goal and two assists for Calgary. That gives him 11 goals and 15 points in 29 games.

David Rittich won his fifth straight game by stopping 24 of 27 shots. He’s 17-4-3 with a 2.45 GAA and .920 save percentage in 27 contests.

Roberto Luongo surrendered three goals on 23 shots. He has an 8-10-1 record, 3.36 GAA, and .891 save percentage in 22 starts.

PITTSBURGH 7 ANAHEIM 4

Jake Guentzel led the charge for the Penguins with a hat trick. He has 21 goals and 42 points in 42 games.

Tanner Pearson accounted for another two of Pittsburgh’s goals. He’s up to eight markers and 13 points in 45 games.

Evgeni Malkin found the back of the net and registered three assists. That gives him 14 goals and 49 points in 44 contests.

Matt Murray stopped 21 of 25 Ducks shots. Not his best of showings, but his winning streak is now up to nine games.

John Gibson turned aside 29 of 35 shots Friday night. He dropped to 15-14-7 with a 2.72 GAA and .920 save percentage in 38 games.

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist for Anaheim. He’s up to 10 goals and 31 points in 39 contests.