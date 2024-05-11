Pengelly, Spenrath power New Mexico in win over the Nevada Wolfpack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first game of a crucial Mountain West series between New Mexico and Nevada went to the Lobos Friday night 16-0. UNM got a stellar performance on the hill from junior pitcher Dayne Pengelly. Pengelly threw 7 shutout innings, striking out 12 batters and only giving up 4 hits.

He had run support from Reed Spenrath. He changed the look of what was a scoreless game when he came up to bat in the bottom of the fourth inning with loaded bases. Spenrath hit a grand slam to get the Lobos on the board. He later came back in the 6th inning to hit his second grand slam of the game, first Lobo to do that since 1992. Spenrath was not finished as he added a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, accounting for nine runs on the night.

The Lobos are currently tied on top of the Mountain West with Fresno State. Nevada came into the series one game behind the Lobos. The Lobos are in contention to win a regular season league title and also clinch a berth in the conference tournament. Game two in the series is Saturday at 2 pm.

