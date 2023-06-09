Penfield defeats Greece Arcadia in Section V flag football semifinals

The Penfield Patriots moved one step closer to becoming one of the first Section V Flag Football champions by defeating Greece Arcadia 25-20 Thursday during the Class A semifinals.

The No. 4 seed Patriots turned back No. 9 Greece Arcadia at Penfield to move into the final, 9 a.m. Saturday at Monroe Community College. No. 2 Webster Thomas defeated No. 3 Webster Schroeder 19-0 in their sectional semifinal matchup Thursday evening.

This is the first season Section V and other New York State Public High School Athletic Association members are crowning champions, after launching the sport on to fields in 2022.

Teams have 7 players on offense, 7 on defense.

The field is 80 yards from goal line to goal line.

The teams play two 25-minute halves.

There are no punt blocks, punt returns, kickoffs, or conversion kicks after touchdowns.

Possession after scores, including conversion run or pass attempts, goes to the other team and begin at that squad's 20-yard line, where its 1st-down-and-20 for a first down.

Play of the game

Penfield never lost the lead after Molly Brown carried a pitch for a two-yard touchdown with 11:14 remaining in the second half. Neither team scored again.

Player of the game

Mikayla Mrzwka, Penfield quarterback: Sophomore ran for two touchdowns, threw a touchdown pass to Emma Garigen and was the player who pitched the ball to Brown, who sped off to the eventual game-winning touchdown for the Patriots.

By the numbers

63 - Yards covered during a touchdown pass connection from Arcadia quarterback Aimee Turner to Hailey Romansky for the game's first score.

4 - Yards by Penfield quarterback Mikayla Mrzywka during a run to to help even the score, 7-7 in the first half. Abigail Sieman scored the conversion for the tying point.

18 - Yards Mrzywka weaved to the end zone for Penfield's and her second touchdown of the game. The Patriots led 13-7 with 8:43 remaining in the first half.

4:16 - Time remaining in the first half when Arcadia snatched back the lead after a 20-yard reception by Romansky of a pass from Turner. A conversion catch Ava Taylor put the Titans ahead 14-13.

27 - Yards on a touchdown pass play to Emma Garigen, who ran across and through Arcadia's defense with 2:15 remaining first half. Penfield led 19-14.

66 - Yards run for a touchdown by Turner to give the Titans 20-19 lead with 21:22 remaining in the second half.

5 - Length of Penfield's winning streak, improving their season record to 6-3.

Coach speak

"I was missing a lot of girls because of injury or (conflicts with other sports). Molly Brown got healthy and she's a huge part. The defense has played well, been great all year long. The offense was able to click with all of the girls coming back." - Penfield coach Jay Johnson said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V flag football: Penfield defeats Greece Arcadia in semifinals