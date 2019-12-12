Penei Sewell wins Outland Trophy for nation’s best interior lineman

What a week it has been for Penei Sewell.

It started off last Friday winning the Pac-12 Championship to Pac-12 first team All-Conference honors to now winning the 74th Outland Trophy, which recognizes the nation's best interior lineman on offense or defense.

The most outstanding interior lineman in college football!



Congrats to @peneisewell58 on being named the @outlandtrophy winner! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/LYK6vaHXxu



— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 13, 2019

Surreal, he says. Our 2019 winner pauses upon meeting the media. Congrats to @peneisewell58 of @oregonfootball, the school's first Outland winner. pic.twitter.com/B7Ik1DqH86 — Outland Trophy (@outlandtrophy) December 13, 2019

Sewell beat out other nominees Wisconsin junior center Tyler Biadasz and Auburn senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Winning this award is impressive; winning this award as a sophomore is even more impressive. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound lineman has played 19 games in his collegiate career. Sewell had to overcome an injury during his freshman year.

To put this into even more perspective, Sewell and senior offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton allowed zero sacks through a combined 1,557 snaps.

These two have played a combined 1,557 snaps at the tackle positions this season without allowing a sack.



Congrats to @peneisewell58 & @calthrock_54 on being @CBSSports All-Americans! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/UhCP0pK19U



— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 12, 2019

Senior offensive lineman Shane Lemieux also chimed in on Sewell's play:

If you're a corner or something, you should definitely fear him especially in screens because he's willing to come… I've never seen a guy his size be able to move in space like that. It's really impressive.

There's no denying Sewell's production. The numbers are there to back it along, plus his leadership is undeniable. The Ducks are in good hands for the future with Sewell on the line.

Penei Sewell wins Outland Trophy for nations best interior lineman originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest