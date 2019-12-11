Penei Sewell wins Morris Trophy

Oregon sophomore Penei Sewell has been named the offensive recipient of the 40th annual Morris Trophy, which is presented to the most outstanding offensive and defensive lineman in the Pac-12 Conference.

Sewell is the seventh Duck to win the Morris Trophy, including the fourth offensive lineman, which is voted on by players in the Pac-12. The league's starting defensive linemen vote for the offensive winner and vice versa.

Already named the Pac-12 Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus, Sewell is one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy. The recipient of the 74th Outland Trophy will be announced during ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12, live from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Sewell's dominance at left tackle protecting quarterback Justin Herbert has been on full display this season. He finished the regular season as PFF's top-graded offensive lineman in the nation with a grade of 95.9, while is 95.5 run-block grade was also tops in the country. In 466 pass-blocking snaps this season, Sewell has allowed just seven pressures and no sacks. He has put together eight games without allowing a pressure, hurry or hit on the quarterback. His 92.2 pass-blocking mark ranks second nationally.

Named the Outland Trophy Offensive Player of the Month for September, Sewell leads Oregon with 52 knockdowns, including a staggering 11 against Montana. A native of Malaeimi, American Samoa, Sewell has been the top-ranked offensive lineman in the Pac-12 by PFF six times this year and taken home the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week award four times.

Sewell and Utah's Bradley Anae will be honored at the 2019 Morris Trophy Award banquet on Thursday, January 16, at the Washington Athletic Club in downtown Seattle.

Oregon Offensive Morris Trophy Winners

2019 – Penei Sewell (OL)

2017 – Tyrell Crosby (OL)

2015 – DeForest Buckner (DL)

2008 – Nick Reed (DL)

2005 – Haloti Ngata (DL)

2004 – Adam Snyder (OL)

1983 – Gary Zimmerman (OL)















Penei Sewell wins Morris Trophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest