Penei Sewell talks possibility of joining Joe Burrow on Bengals

Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell says he has talked to 29 teams ahead of the 2021 NFL draft — and he’s had plenty of talks with the Cincinnati Bengals.

One of the best offensive tackles in this year’ class, Sewell just went on the “Rich Eisen Show” and outlined what it would mean to be drafted by the Bengals:

“Whatever it is, if the Bengals pick me, just know that I’m going to give my all, my heart, my soul to that organization and to help Joe Burrow keep clean as much as possible.”

Sewell also confirmed he’s had the usual draft calls with the Bengals, where the team dives into his play, strengths and weakness and otherwise introductory items.

There wasn’t anything too out of the ordinary here as a far as draft prospect interviews go. But it’s still interesting for fans to hear a prospect about a week out from the draft who could play a huge role in the team’s future.

Now that team just has to decide if the pick is Sewell, who might have to play out of position as a rookie, or LSU wideout Ja’Marr Chase — and recent talk from the team sure makes it sound like a wideout could be the pick.

List