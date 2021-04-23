Penei Sewell talks about joining Joe Burrow and the Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon Ducks Penei Sewell is sought after by essentially every single NFL team in this year's draft.

But it is noted in a lot of NFL mock drafts that he is most likely going to the Cincinnati Bengals at the fifth pick of the draft.

And Sewell revealed what it would mean if he were drafted by the Bengals.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast!]

On Thursday, Sewell joined Rich Eisen on the “Rich Eisen Show” and gave an outline as to what it would mean to him if the Bengals drafted him in this NFL draft.

If the Bengals pick me, just know that I’m going to give my all, my heart, my soul to that organization and to help Joe Burrow keep clean as much as possible.

Penei Sewell

Sewell also confirmed that he has talked to 29 teams so far before the draft kicks off.

He also confirmed that he has had the usual draft calls with the Bengals, where they talked with him about his strengths, weaknesses and his play.

It was a standard draft prospect interview, but Ducks fans should be excited to see Sewell ready to go with any team that picks him up.

But if the Bengals were smart, and if they want to protect Joe Burrow, Sewell would be the best pick for the team and the future of the franchise.

You can watch the full interview here.