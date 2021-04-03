Penei Sewell shows off rare athleticism at Oregon pro day

At 331 pounds, Penei Sewell runs a 5.09 40-yard dash 👀🔥

pic.twitter.com/SGVEPsRL8X — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 2, 2021

If there’s still any debate about who is the best offensive tackle prospect in the 2021 NFL draft, Oregon’s Penei Sewell did his best to remove all doubt that his name belongs atop that list after his pro day workout Friday.

Sewell put on quite a show for those in attendance, displaying rare athleticism for his position.

While the top of this year’s draft is sure to be dominated by quarterbacks, Sewell is a solid bet to be the first player off the board at any other position, and with good reason. The franchise left tackle prospect would be a fantastic fit for the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 5 overall) or Miami Dolphins (No. 6 overall), and would be a steal at the point in the draft.