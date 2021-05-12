Dan Campbell will have to wait a little longer to see one of his newest kneecap biters on the field.

Lions No. 7 overall pick Penei Sewell said on social media Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore will not attend this weekend’s rookie minicamp in Detroit.

“Found out this past weekend I tested positive for COVID,” Sewell said on Twitter. “Really wish I was heading to my new home today and able to be at mini-camp with my new teammates and coaches. Look forward to getting out to the D as soon as I’m cleared!”

Sewell likely won’t miss out on too much, especially considering he’s already been in the Lions’ facility for a tour and a press conference after the team selected him.

Though the NFL Players Association was encouraging incoming players to skip rookie minicamp and voluntary offseason workouts, the Jets, Raiders, and Colts had near-perfect attendance at their minicamps last weekend.

Penei Sewell says he tested positive for COVID-19, won’t attend rookie minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk