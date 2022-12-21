Penei Sewell reviews tape of guy in Penei Sewell jersey blocking wife in MetLife parking lot

Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell became an NFL superstar when he caught a Jared Goff pass against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. Now, we have a dude in a Penei Sewell jerseys blocking his wife in the MetLife parking lot before the Lions Week 15 win over the New York Jets.

.@Lions fans running pass blocking sets in the parking lot. Built different. (via @Willpa11) 📺: #DETvsNYJ — 1pm ET on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/pQ1deXwSTJ — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022

On Tuesday, during open locker access, members of the Detroit media asked Sewell to review the guy’s blocking technique.

“All I see is greatness.” Penei Sewell breaks down film of the fan cosplaying pass protection against his wife 😂 pic.twitter.com/JuuPtpIQai — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) December 20, 2022

“Aw man, I see nothing but greatness,” Sewell said. “You start off with the stance — he’s loading up the inside, ready to get out of it. Great patience off the line. He’s not over-setting to allow the inside move. With his right hand… great job of stabbing the nearest point, knocking the defender off [her] feet, having [her] re-direct in any way possible, and then keep the feet moving. I love it. That’s a money rep.”

As for the wide’s pass-rush skills, Sewell tried to be diplomatic.

“A little rough. We gotta work on that a little bit. You gotta know who you’re going against. That’s a big dude with long arms. You can’t get the arms on you.”

Story continues

Twitter tells us that the blocker in question is one Matthew Marvin, who has played left tackle at the collegiate level at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass. Marvin’s Hudl tape shows a tackle with a nasty demeanor, capable of delivering some outstanding pancake blocks, and moving the pile on inside pinches in the run game.

So, it’s possible that he was letting up on his wife. We also think that Ms. Marvin needs to work on her inside counter.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire