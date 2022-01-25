Penei Sewell represents the Lions on the PFWA all-rookie team

Congrats are in order for Detroit Lions rookie right tackle Penei Sewell. The Lions’ first-round pick earned a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) all-rookie team for 2021.

Sewell and fellow first-rounder RaShawn Slater both had outstanding NFL debuts at tackle. Sewell’s play really ascended when he moved to the right tackle position midyear.

Despite significant contributions from the rookie class, Sewell was the only Detroit player to make the list.

Four other Lions rookies deserved some voting attention. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a fantastic finish to his first year but faced historically unprecedented competition from Ja’marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle. Cornerback Jerry Jacobs was arguably the best undrafted free agent rookie in the entire league, but didn’t play enough to unseat two excellent first-round CBs. Kicker Riley Patterson proved to be an NFL talent but for not as long or as consistently as Cincinnati’s Evan McPherson. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill didn’t register the stats to compete with the pass rushing DEs; the PFWA does not differentiate between DT and DE, unfortunately.

The full PFWA all-rookie team.

