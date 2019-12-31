Penei Sewell recounts heartwarming moment with brother Nephi at Pac-12 Championship Game

The clock hit 0:00.

The Oregon Ducks had just won the 2019 Pac-12 championship. While his teammates were celebrating, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell was crying.

There, in the middle of the field, Penei was joined by his older brother, Nephi, a defensive back for the Utah Utes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Penei tapped his brother on the helmet. "I love you, Bro," Penei said.

That moment, captured by NBCSNW's Ducks Insider Bri Amaranthus, went viral.

Very touching moment between Sewell brothers after Oregon upsets no. 5 Utah to take the Pac-12 crown and Rose Bowl bid. https://t.co/WFgqhgYpAZ #goducks pic.twitter.com/UqT3Yh0g6G — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) December 7, 2019

Family is bigger than football. We all knew that. But, this special moment solidified it.

As Penei prepared for his final game of the 2019 season in the "Granddaddy of them all," he recounted that moment.

"Me and him, always through high school, we've just always been together for football," Sewell said. "It was always just me and him against everybody, just try to take the world together. To be playing against him, it was kind of weird. I didn't know how to feel. And it was my first time like us being on opposite ends. I wish we were on the same end, but at the end of the day everybody has got their own story, their own path."

Nephi transferred to Utah from Nevada became eligible to play in games late in the season. The safety walked on at Utah in the spring 2019.

Story continues

Nephi made four tackles in the Pac-12 title game, a game he wasn't even expecting to play in.

Playing across from his brother brought on a slough of emotions. And while his team won and was excited, Penei was confronted with the fact that his brother had just lost, ending Utah's bid for a College Football Playoff berth.

So, what were Penei's emotions in that moment?

"A mix," Penei Sewell said. "I want to say mix because obviously I won, but he lost, so it's sad. But then at the end of the day, brothers is brothers."

"That's the emotion, just love."

Nephi Sewell will start for Utah in the Alamo Bowl vs. Texas on New Year's Eve.

Penei is eying a Rose Bowl victory against Wisconsin.

The Sewell's and the entire Polynesian community have a lot to be proud of… win or lose.

Penei Sewell recounts heartwarming moment with brother Nephi at Pac-12 Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest