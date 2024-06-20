Penei Sewell was the only offensive tackle to accomplish this feat last season

In 2021, the Detroit Lions sprinted to the podium to select Penei Sewell with the 7th overall pick. Since then, he’s become a foundational piece to the Lions franchise.

He’s played and started in 50 games in his career and was only inactive for the last regular season game of his rookie season. With that, Sewell has been voted to the Pro Bowl twice in his career (2022 and 2023) and last season he earned First-Team All-Pro Honors.

Penei Sewell was the only OT last season to allow less than 20 pressures while having over 500 pass-blocking snaps 😯 Earned that bag 💰 pic.twitter.com/tjcXhJyjRD — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) June 18, 2024

Adding to this, Sewell was the only offensive tackle to accomplish a rare feat in the NFL last season. According to data compiled by The 33rd Team, Sewell was the only OT last season to allow less than 20 pressures while having over 500 pass-blocking snaps.

In addition to that data, he was PFF’s highest-graded offensive tackle in the NFL last season. He also led all tackles in total snap count across the regular season and playoffs. He only committed seven penalties and only allowed one sack.

This has helped Sewell earn a four-year contract extension with the Lions that is worth $112 million dollars. The contract makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history and keeps him in Detroit through the 2029 season. Rank him where you want but for my money, he’s the best right tackle in football.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire