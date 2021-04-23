Penei Sewell was 'hurt' seeing Justin Herbert slander in last year's NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

In this year’s NFL draft, Oregon Ducks Penei Sewell is the most sought out offensive linemen.

But as a draft prospect, Sewell is still going to get the occasional scrutiny from scouts.

it’s the draft process, it happens.

For Sewell, however, he has somewhat felt the sting of all these NFL conversations already.

Sewell watched his college teammate Justin Herbert go through it last year. Questions swirled about if Herbert could lead an NFL locker room.

To see the stander Justin Herbert was getting, it hurt.

Penei Sewell on Justin Herbert

“I was even hurting. I took it personal too, like, ‘Why y’all even think this and that?’ Then I was like - just wait. Just wait ‘till he has his opportunity. Justin Herbert will do Justin Herbert things.”

For the Chargers, Herbert did just that by starting 15 games, completing 66.6% of passes for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions.

He also claimed the Associated Press’ NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

As Sewell predicted, Herbert proved everyone wrong.

The majority of mock drafts have Sewell going to the Cincinnati Bengals at the fifth overall pick.

Sewell allowed just one sack in 1,376 snaps across just two seasons. The Bengals could use a guy like that protecting their quarterback Joe Burrow.

The NFL draft is set to begin next week on the 29th, and duck fans should expect Sewell to be off the board on the first day like his old quarterback was last year.