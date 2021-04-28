Penei Sewell Giants 2021 NFL Draft profile: Everything to know

Penei Sewell Oregon treated art

The Giants have a chance to land a real difference-maker with the 11th overall selection as they continue to rebuild.

With the draft approaching, we're taking an in-depth look at some potential options for the Giants. Here's a look at Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell...

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-5

- Weight: 331 pounds

- 40-yard dash: 5.09 seconds

- Vertical: 28 inches

- Accolades: 2019 John Outland Trophy winner (Most Outstanding Interior Lineman), 2019 Consensus All-America



Prospect Overview

NFL.com: "Rare-breed tackle with good size and the elite foot quickness to make the most challenging move blocks the game has to offer. He's an explosive athlete who is better at moving forward than backward at this point, and his tape shows an ability to single-handedly spring touchdown runs (both long and short) with 'wow' blocks. He possesses average balance and core strength, but he has trouble protecting his edges when rushers get into his frame. Improvements in technique and strength should be expected, though. While block-finishing needs to be upgraded, his initial snap quickness gives him the ability to take early leads in positioning as both a run and pass blocker. Sewell could take a giant step forward in both departments if he can control the action with better hand dominance. His flashes are exceptional, and his ceiling is substantial. However, questions about play strength and maturity due to his age/inexperience create a little more uncertainty than we usually see with high-end tackle prospects."

The Draft Network: "Penei Sewell aligns at left tackle and is a good athlete overall, as evidenced in his initial quickness of the snap and his body control and balance in his set. In the run game, he demonstrates his physical toughness as an in-line blocker. He comes off the ball with the intent to maul you inside and he's dominant on combo blocks. In the passing game, he demonstrates his competitiveness and length on the perimeter. He's rarely on the ground, but has a few reps where his technique falters a bit and puts his body in tough positions. Later in his career, he will easily kick inside to guard if athletic edge rushers start to give him issues. He may ultimately prove to be a better fit inside."

How He Fits

The Giants offensive line is still a work in progress. Sewell is the best lineman in the draft. There's your fit.

But really, Sewell joining the Giants would solidify the tackle positions for years to come after Andrew Thomas went fourth overall to New York a year ago. And honestly, Sewell joining the squad could push Thomas over to right tackle depending on what Joe Judge wants to see. He has the better footwork and a slight edge in athleticism, too.

Matt Peart and Nate Solder add more depth at the position as well.

The Giants can still make upgrades later on in the draft, at least providing some competition in camp for the line. But this would be a solid, young group that has tons of potential and it starts at the tackle positions with Sewell and Thomas locked in for (hopefully) years to come.

NFL Comp

NFL.com: 49ers T Trent Williams

Walter Football: Ravens T Ronnie Stanley

Random Fact

Sewell's entire family lives and breathes football. His three brothers -- Gabriel, Nephi and Noah -- have played at Nevada, Utah and Oregon, respectfully. He is also the nephew of former NFL players Isaac Sopoaga and Richard Brown.

Social Moment

Former Giant Geoff Schwartz sat down with Sewell...