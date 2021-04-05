Penei Sewell falls to Panthers in new Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL mock draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Weird things happen on draft day. From Laremy Tunsil’s gas-mask to Mario Williams over Reggie Bush, unforeseen and random things occur every year, upsetting what seemed like conventional wisdom going into the draft.

This year, the Carolina Panthers are in line to pick at No. 8 overall. If the board falls their way, the best place to spend that draft capital will be on a new potential franchise quarterback. Things aren’t exactly going their way on that front, though. The 49ers’ trade with the Dolphins up to No. 3 means Carolina’s options have narrowed and a move up might be the only chance of landing one of this year’s top-four QB prospects.

While the developments on the quarterback front aren’t good, there is a silver lining: all the attention on QBs could mean that an elite prospect at another position could fall to No. 8.

For example, a new 2021 mock draft from Pro Football Focus has Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell going to them at that spot.

“This is an offensive line that still clearly has holes following a first wave in free agency in which the Panthers added only Cam Erving and Pat Elflein. Sewell provides a better option at left tackle than Erving or Greg Little for whoever is behind center in Carolina next season.”

If the Panthers can’t get a Trey Lance or Justin Fields, then this is their best-case scenario in the first round. Sewell is the top left tackle prospect in this class and is expected to be a high-level starter in the NFL right away. Carolina could plug him in Week 1 and not have to worry about the position for a decade if Sewell stays healthy.

At Oregon’s pro day Sewell checked in at 6-foot-4 and 331 pounds. He showed off stunning athleticism at that size, posting 30 bench press reps, a 5.09 40-yard dash, a 28-inch vertical and a 7.8 three cone drill.

That athleticism also leaps out on film. Sewell has made a habit of exploding into the second level and obliterating defenders. Observe.

If the Panthers are fortunate enough to get him, you’ll hear no complaints from us.

Related

Panthers WR D.J. Moore eyes a number change under Chiefs' proposed new rule

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH Penei Sewell impresses scouts at Oregon Ducks pro day

    "I wanted to wake people up and [let them] know I'm still OT1 in this draft."

  • Bengals impressed with Penei Sewell, what if he falls on draft day?

    The Cincinnati Bengals liked what they saw from Penei Sewell at Oregon's pro day.

  • Browns hold steady in top 10 in latest USA TODAY NFL power poll

    Browns hold steady in top 10 in latest USA TODAY NFL power poll

  • Joe Burrow injury comeback timeline update is good news for Bengals

    An injury update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

  • Dan Orlovsky regrets not having more “clarity and specificity” in his Justin Fields comments

    ESPN declined comment to PFT regarding the public back-and-forth between colleagues Kirk Herbstreit and Dan Orlovsky sparked by Orlovsky’s controversial remarks regarding Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Orlovsky provided further comment regarding his remarks, but not about Herbsteit’s reaction to them, to Peter King of Football Morning in America. Here’s the key paragraph from King’s [more]

  • Report: Bill Belichick becoming ‘more collaborative’ with staff for NFL draft

    This could be a good thing for the Patriots going forward.

  • Clemson QB out indefinitely after Achilles tear late in spring game

    The news delivers a hit to the Tigers depth at the position heading into the summer.

  • Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell named one of the worst draft mistakes since 2018

    Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell named one of the worst draft mistakes since 2018

  • Lions bump up in latest USA TODAY NFL power poll

    The Lions surged up past the Eagles

  • T.Y. Hilton enjoyed being recruited by other teams in free agency

    The Ghost enjoyed seeing his value on the market.

  • Report: Jason McCourty, Giants showing mutual interest

    The 33-year-old is gaining interest from the Giants and they "won't be the only ones."

  • Chiefs move up to No. 2 in USA TODAY power rankings

    This is probably the best it'll get for the Kansas City Chiefs until we know more about their offensive tackle situation.

  • Baylor vs. Gonzaga for men's national title looking like classic Lakers vs. Celtics

    In a must-see matchup two years in the making, No. 1 seeds Baylor and Gonzaga finally meet Monday night for men's NCAA national championship.

  • Tua Tagovailoa shares peek at recent workout with Dolphins targets

    Tua Tagovailoa shares peek at recent workout with Dolphins targets

  • Mock draft watch: CBS projects all 7 rounds for the Lions

    Mock draft watch: CBS projects all 7 rounds for the Lions

  • What are the Panthers’ chances of success in trying to find their QB in the NFL draft?

    A variety of factors can contribute to early round quarterbacks — and the teams selecting them — succeeding in the NFL.

  • Plaschke: UCLA didn't deserve to get Laettnered after playing like champions vs. Gonzaga

    In one of the best games in NCAA Final Four history, UCLA did not deserve to lose on one of the most unlikely final shots in tournament history.

  • Where will Teddy Bridgewater play in 2021?

    If Bridgewater doesn't end up back with the Panthers, where could we see him suit up?

  • Tesla Finally Gets An 'Outperform' Rating From Long-Term Bull Wedbush, With A Higher Price Target

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) analyst Daniel Ives has upgraded his rating on the company for the first time to Outperform and added the automaker to his top picks. The Tesla Analyst: Ives upgraded the company to Outperform from Neutral and upped the price target from $950 to $1,000. Ives has a long-term bull case target of $1,300 on Tesla. The Tesla Thesis: Ives said that the delivery numbers released on Friday are a “paradigm changer” and indicate that there is a “pent-up demand” worldwide for Tesla’s Model 3/Y vehicles, which is hitting the next stage of growth amid a “green tidal wave.” The analyst wrote in a note issued Sunday that Tesla could exceed 850,000 deliveries for the year and there is a 900,000 stretch goal in place despite the ongoing chip shortage and supply chain issues plaguing the auto sector as a whole. Ives said that the “eye popping” delivery numbers out of China cannot be ignored. He said there is a trajectory in the pace that indicates that the Elon Musk-led company’s nearly 40% deliveries could be in China by 2022. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock “We believe Tesla's profitability/FCF [Free Cash Profile] profile significantly improves over the next 3 to 4 years with $20 of annual EPS potential by 2026 based on our projection,” wrote Ives. Factors that led Wedbush to revise its price target and rating include the possible removal of the domestic EV tax credit ceiling which the automaker has already reached. The analyst expects this removal to come as part of the broader $2.3 trillion Biden infrastructure plan. He believes that the tax credit could potentially rise to a nearly $10,000 credit in order to bolster demand for EVs. The analyst said that the first quarter delivery “drop the mic” numbers which total 184,800 vehicles were well ahead of estimates and defied skeptics and bears. He said the strength in the quarter was led by Model 3/Y which was a “jaw dropped” at 182,780 units. The strength enjoyed by Tesla in Europe and China puts Tesla on a trajectory to exceed 850,000 unit deliveries for the year, as per Wedbush. “With 3% of auto sales EV today globally and on a trajectory to be 10% by 2025, we believe the EV market is just starting to play out as the auto sector is transformed green over the coming years with Tesla leading the charge,” wrote Ives. The analyst also pointed to strong Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) numbers as an indicator that the global EV demand is skyrocketing. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.93% lower at $661.75 on Thursday. Read Next: Why Tesla's Q1 Deliveries Beat Isn't Enough To Impress Long-Term Bear Gordon Johnson Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Apr 2021JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight Apr 2021WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform Mar 2021JefferiesMaintainsHold View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Tesla's Q1 Deliveries Beat Isn't Enough To Impress Long-Term Bear Gordon Johnson5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies Of Q1 (No — Bitcoin, Dogecoin Don't Make The Cut)© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick, Patriots adopting 'different' draft process

    Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will approach the 2021 NFL Draft a bit differently this spring, it appears.