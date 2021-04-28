Penei Sewell reveals his biggest inspiration in the NFL, daily habits and his favorite training gear

If all goes well for Penei Sewell on the first night of the NFL draft, his smile will be even bigger than when the Ducks defeated Wisconsin to become the 2020 Rose Bowl Champions. (Photo by John Cordes/Getty Images)

There's a pretty good chance Penei Sewell will hear his name called on the first day of the 2021 NFL draft Thursday night. Although he definitely understands how life changing that moment will be, the 20-year-old still plans on maintaining the same daily habits even as an incoming rookie.

"One ritual I do before any type of workout or practice is I sit down close my eyes and think about what I want to accomplish that day," Sewell told Yahoo Sports while discussing his partnership with Eastbay's "Clocking In" campaign. "Almost like meditating. This is something that I’ve picked up from my time at Oregon that I would love to continue doing in the NFL. It clears my mind of any distractions and I lock in on what the goal is for the day."

Regardless of where he ends up, Sewell will be facing some of the league's best, including a player who has personally motivated and inspired him: Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley.

"We are both from Polynesian cultures; we had a similar upbringing and knowing that creates a mentality to where I can do the same," Sewell explained. "I like to look at players who’ve had the same type of path as I did because it eliminates any type of excuse my brain would try to bring up when times get hard."

How Sewell remains at the top of his game

Regarded as the best offensive tackle in this year's draft class, Sewell didn't earn that distinction without some grit. Taking part in Eastbay's “Clocking In” series, he gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what he does to remain at the top of his game. Just because it’s the offseason doesn’t meant the grind stops – there are no days off.

Naturally, you have to be outfitted in the best to play your best. Some of Sewell's workout essentials include the Nike Metcon 6 training shoes, Nike Fly training football shorts and the Nike Legend short sleeve shirt. On days where it's particularly chilly, he opts for the Nike Tech fleece hoodie or Nike's NPC hooded jacket.

As fans await to purchase the incoming rookie's jersey, shopping his selected picks is the next best thing to dressing like the 6' 6" 331-pound standout.

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.