Penei Sewell becomes the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman

It’s been a busy day of spending for the Detroit Lions. Hours after making Amon-Ra St. Brown the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, the Lions agreed to a contract deal with right tackle Penei Sewell.

Reports indicate Sewell will be the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league. The four-year contract is worth a reported $112 million for Sewell, with $85 million guaranteed. The 76 precent guarantee is a very lucrative deal for Sewell, who is still just 23 years old.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire