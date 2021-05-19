Penei Sewell agrees to rookie contract with the Lions

Jonathan Warner
·1 min read
Penei Sewell agrees to rookie contract with the Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Although former Duck Penei Sewell wasn’t able to attend Lions’ rookie minicamp last weekend due to testing positive for COVID-19, head coach Dan Campell said it wasn’t going to hurt him in any way.

The Lions also made sure they took care of their first-round pick and COVID-19 wasn’t going to stop that.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Sewell has agreed to terms on his rookie deal with the Lions.

It is a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. Sewell is guaranteed at just under $24.1 million over the next four years.

It's good news for Sewell and the Lions to make quick work of contract details, getting through the financials before any lengthy holdouts occurred. 

Sewell is expected to start at right tackle for Detroit right out the gate to help protect quarterback Jared Goff.

