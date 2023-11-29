'Pendulum has swung' for Michigan, Ohio State
Vincent Goodwill joins Brother From Another to discuss Ryan Day and Ohio State losing their third straight game to the Michigan Wolverines.
Vincent Goodwill joins Brother From Another to discuss Ryan Day and Ohio State losing their third straight game to the Michigan Wolverines.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
Vincent Goodwill talks about Mark Cuban selling a majority share of the Dallas Mavericks, and who he sold it to, before previewing each of the four single-elimination quarterfinal games in the NBA In-Season Tournament.
With a 23-point spread and a 35.5 total, don't expect fireworks from Michigan-Iowa.
The Buckeyes are now outside the top 5.
Legendary Los Angeles native and columnist J.A. Adande joins Vincent Goodwill for a conversation about the relationship between NBA players and referees, the surprisingly fun in-season tournament and the worrying signs from this year’s Lakers team.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and Michigan got the best of Ohio State yet again.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this week, plus the rest of the Week 13 college football schedule.
Ohio State fans will be furious if Ryan Day loses a third straight game to Michigan, and emotion will trump all reason.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde preview the biggest game of the college football season to date, Ohio State vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Even without Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan train keeps chugging along.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to Friday afternoon's news that the Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame and Penn State.
Purdue has evidence that Stalions bought tickets and has stadium surveillance footage of his associates filming games. The Boilermakers play at Michigan on Saturday.
Vincent Goodwill sits down with Jake Fischer to react to the news of a blockbuster trade that sends James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Last year's College Football Playoff selection was relatively straight forward. This year might be chaos.
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?
“I think that this is a pivotal moment in time for professional golf … and I felt like I could be of help.”
Joe Flacco may actually start for the Browns on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.