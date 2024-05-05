Pendrith holds nerve to win maiden PGA Tour title

Pendrith had five birdies in his closing round [Getty Images]

Canadian Taylor Pendrith held his nerve with a birdie at the final hole to win his first PGA Tour title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas.

Pendrith trailed Ben Kohles by one shot approaching the last after the American had birdied both the 16th and 17th.

But a bad drive from Kohles on the 18th left him under pressure.

After he missed a par putt, which could have secured a play-off, he was punished by the coolness of Pendrith.

Pendrith had moved to 22 under for the tournament after a birdie at the 12th but he failed to pick up another shot for the next five holes as Kohles made his late charge to move onto 23 under.

But when the 32-year-old Canadian, who had led by one shot going into the final round but who has struggled with wrist and shoulder injuries, was presented with his winning opportunity courtesy of a three foot putt, he made no mistake.

"It's crazy," he said afterwards. "Ben played great today and birdied 16 and 17. I didn't hit my best iron shots down the stretch but a good two-putt on the last.

"I feel for Ben making bogey, he played so well today, but I'm super thrilled. It's amazing, I'm shaking."

English pair Aaron Rai and Matt Wallace finished in a four-way tie for fourth on 20 under while 16-year-old amateur Kris Kim closed with a round of 73 for a two over total.