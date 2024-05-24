Pendleton Heights advances to sectional semifinal

May 23—Here is a quick look at how area baseball teams fared in sectional play Thursday evening:

NEW PALESTINE

Greenfield-Central 12, Anderson 2

An early two-run lead did not last long for Anderson, and a late explosion by the Cougars ended things early.

The Indians dented the plate first with a pair of runs in the third as Isaac McKenzie and Dontrez Fuller scored on a passed ball and wild pitch, respectively. But G-C tied things up in the bottom half when two runs scored on a throwing error.

The score remained 2-2 until the Cougars poured in 10 runs in the fifth inning, ending the game by run rule. The Indians season ended at 11-16.

Pendleton Heights 4, Mount Vernon 3

Clint Miller sparked a four-run second-inning rally with a two-run homer, and the Arabians held on late to advance to Saturday's semifinal round.

Miller's blast tied the game after the Marauders struck for two runs in the first. But Rylan Keesling reached on an error and scored the go-ahead run on a single by Colton Frank. After a walk, Colin Axel-Adams singled to right to bring Frank home with the fourth run of the inning.

For 5 2/3 innings, Brayden Stevenson made the lead stand up, allowing just the two early runs and one hit while striking out seven. He also walked seven and yielded to Jacob Garner in the sixth, who left the tying run on base in the seventh to close it out.

PH (17-10) will face Greenfield-Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the second semifinal after Richmond tangles with the host Dragons.

FRANKTON

Wapahani 6, Lapel 4

A four-run lead was not enough for Lapel (18-9) as Wapahani rallied for five runs in the sixth to take the lead and eventually the win.

The Bulldogs went in front in the third on a two-run triple by Rylie Hudson, who scored on a throwing error for a 3-0 lead.

The advantage grew to 4-0 an inning later on an RBI single by Talan Jarrett.

But the Bulldog offense dried up, and the Raiders exploded in the sixth, a rally that included three unearned runs as the result of Lapel errors.

Frankton 4, Winchester 3 (8 innings)

The Raiders will meet the host Eagles after Frankton rallied from a run down to walk-off to victory over the defending champions.

Winchester took a 3-2 lead with a run in the top of the eighth, and Frankton (14-11) wasted little time in starting the winning rally.

Wyatt Smith led off the frame with a line-drive single to center field, and pinch runner Nate Luzadder promptly stole second. Caine Oakley then blooped a single to right, but Luzadder was only able to advance to third. But Max Barr was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with one out for Brayden Peters.

Peters hit what appeared to be a game-ending double play ball. But after the force out at second, the relay throw was wild, allowing both Luzadder and Oakley to score and handing the victory to Frankton.

Smith was also the winning pitcher with five innings of four-hit relief.

WES-DEL

Wes-Del 16, Anderson Prep 0

The Warriors limited the Jets to one hit and doomed APA (5-12) with a nine-run second inning en route to the easy victory.

Christian Moore singled with one out in the third for the only APA hit of the game.

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.