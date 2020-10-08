Pending free agent Trevor Bauer makes his pitch to the Yankees

Trevor Bauer, who is about to hit free agency, took to Twitter on Wednesday night to seemingly pitch his services to both the Yankees and San Diego Padres.

Kinda looks like the @yankees could use some more starting pitching. Interesting," Bauer tweeted Wednesday night at 10:35 p.m. as Yanks pitching was getting blasted by the Rays.

Shortly after tweeting at the Yankees, Bauer did the same with the Padres, who have struggled during the NLDS without Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger.

"This year’s @Padres team is scary," he tweeted. "Imagine what that offense, defense, and attitude could look like next year with a stable of elite starting pitchers.."





Bauer punctuated the above with a winking face emoji.

The 29-year-old Bauer, who will likely win his first Cy Young award this offseason after posting a 1.73 ERA, will be the most coveted starting pitcher on the market.

He has said in the past that he prefers signing one-year deals, but recently said that he is also open to a longer-term deal.

The Yanks, whose starting pitching situation is very much in flux, could certainly use Bauer.

Gerrit Cole is locked in for years to come, but both Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton are set for free agency. Luis Severino, who looked like he was turning into a true top of the rotation starter, is recovering from Tommy John surgery.