Which pending free agent is most important for the Bucs to re-sign?

NFL free agency kicks off later this month, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a handful of big names they’d like to keep in-house.

That group is headlined by star wide receiver Mike Evans, who has played all 10 years of his Hall of Fame career in Tampa Bay so far. It also includes quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is coming off the best season of his career after signing a one-year deal with the Bucs last offseason.

First-team All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield is also up for a new contract, as well as both of Tampa Bay’s starting inside linebackers, Lavonte David and Devin White. Kicker Chase McLaughlin is also coming off a stellar season, and is set to his free agency.

So, which of these players is the most important for Tampa Bay to re-sign this offseason.

We asked Bucs fans, and the answer might surprise you:

Bucs fans, who's the most important free agent Tampa Bay needs to re-sign this offseason? — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) March 3, 2024

Evans is obviously the most accomplished name on that list, and there’s no denying the importance of a quality starting quarterback like Mayfield, but Winfield grabbed nearly half the vote from Bucs fans here.

It’s hard to argue with that, considering Winfield is just 25 years old, and has already proven himself to be arguably the best safety in the entire NFL. Even if the Bucs don’t re-sign him to a long-term contract extension this offseason, they’ll likely use the franchise tag to make sure he doesn’t play elsewhere anytime soon.

Evans came in second with 31 percent of the vote, while Mayfield was third with nearly 22 percent. Less than two percent of Bucs fans thought someone outside of that marquee trio warranted the most attention.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire