Pending felony charges didn't keep Rashee Rice out of White House

On Friday, the Chiefs visited the White House — and its current occupant risked a Mike-Dukakis-in-the-tank moment.

There to witness the 46th president wearing a Chiefs helmet was a second-year receiver facing eight active felony charges in Texas. Rashee Rice, per the Secret Service, was permitted on the property despite the pending criminal case.

"Individuals who visit the White House for official meetings are invited by appropriate staff," U.S. Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi told PFT by email. "The Secret Service works to ensure that all individuals entering the complex do not pose a threat or safety risk. In this instance, we were aware of the background of the guest and he was permitted to enter because he was included on the formal invitation by the White House."

Again, the Rice case isn't finalized, so in the eyes of the law he is not guilty of anything. That might have been different if he'd already been convicted on eight felony charges. Or as the case may be thirty-four.